‘No namaz, puja at public places’: Noida Police revokes section 144

Noida Police has imposed restrictions on public assembly under section 144 of the CrPC, banning unpermitted religious activities and processions in public places and roads. Permission must be obtained from authorities for such activities.
Noida Police on Wednesday invoked restrictions on public assembly under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), ordering that no unpermitted religious activity including puja, namaz, or processions would be carried out at public places and roads.
According to the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar district police, permission for holding such activities would have to be taken from the commissioner of police or the additional commissioner of police, or the deputy commissioners of police concerned the three zones of the district, PTI reported.
In the order, Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said that the restrictions under CrPC section 144 would be effective from July 20 and would remain in force till August 3 for a period of 15 days.
Police said that the restrictions have been invoked in view of the upcoming Muharram, a sports event that will have participants from foreign countries, a farmers' protest, and competitive examinations in the district during the period.
"Nobody would form an assembly or carry out a procession or be a part of an assembly having more than five people in any public place, without prior permission from the CP, Additional CP, or the DCPs concerned. This rule could be made flexible for programs permitted by the government," the order read.
It added that flying drones within a one-km radius of government offices will remain completely banned and using such unmanned aerial vehicles for photography or video-recording at other locations will also require police permission, as per PTI reports.
The police also said religious activities would not be held at any controversial place where there has not been a tradition of offering prayers and no one should encourage others to do so.
"Nobody would insult the religious texts of other faiths. There will be no religious posters, banners, flags on walls of religious places...," the police said in the order.
"Nobody would take pigs, dogs or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so," it added.
