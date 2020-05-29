China says there was no need for a third party to mediate between China and India, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate over the ongoing border dispute, reports news agency Reuters.

China says there was no need for a third party to mediate between China and India, when asked about US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate over the ongoing border dispute, reports news agency Reuters.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments a daily briefing Friday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments a daily briefing Friday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Indian govt too on Thursday had sidestepped President Trump's offers to mediate the country's border showdown with China, saying it was already engaged with Beijing to "resolve this issue".

Trump's offer on Wednesday came after Indian defence sources said hundreds of Chinese troops had moved into Indian territory along their 3,500 kilometre-long (2,200 mile) frontier.

"We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve this issue," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters during a weekly media briefing when asked about Trump's tweet.

"Our troops have taken a very responsible approach towards border management," Srivastava added.

"India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas with China... At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensuring India's sovereignty and national security."

Last year Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over their Kashmir dispute, but it was tersely rejected by India.

Topics ChinaIndia