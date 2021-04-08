He was taking stock of the covid-19 situation and ongoing vaccination program at a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states, as the second wave of the pandemic raging in the country.

Modi indicated that there is no need for a total lockdown as practiced in the previous spell of pandemic. He said that the country didn’t have enough infrastructure to deal with the rising cases but now the country is fully equipped to handle remerging health crisis. “We have resources and experience now. We brought down the peak of the pandemic earlier also, we can do this once again with test, track, treat, COVID-appropriate behaviour," PM told the chief ministers.

However, Modi asked the states to strict containment measures and impose night curfews using the word 'Corona Curfew' in order to spread awareness regarding the highly infectious disease.

"We will need to concentrate on micro-containment zones. the night curfews have been effective in many other countries. The curfew timings can be from 9 PM or 10 PM till 5AM or AM," said Modi.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,26,789 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Keralaand Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.21% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 59,907. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,310 while Karnataka reported 6,976 new cases. In the first seven days of March and April, 2021.

At least 685 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 87.59% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (322). Punjab follows with 62 daily deaths.

Paying attention to the rising trajectory of the cases and deaths, the prime minister said that many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have surpassed the first wave of peak in covid-19 cases. “This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most States administration has also become relaxed," Modi pointed out.

The national weekly positivity rate has increased by 6.21% from 2.19% to 8.40% during this same time period. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 9,10,319. It now comprises 7.04% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 66,846 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 74.13% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for55.26% of the total active caseload of the country.

Modi appealed to the chief minister to conduct 70% RT-PCR tests as testing in a proper way is the key to control the pandemic. “Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important. As test more we need to bring down the positivity rate below 5%," said the prime minister.

Modi said that from 11 to 14 April states should observe 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for covid-19 vaccination. The prime minister said that all-party meetings in states can be done to persuade people for vaccination who are above 45 years of age. He said that the governors, celebrities, sportspersons, actors etc can be involved for creating awareness regarding vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The prime minister himself today took second dose of covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. In a tweet Modi said "Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon."

Many other states are moving in that direction. This is a serious concern, he said.

Modi emphasized, that despite the challenges, we have better experience, resources and, also the vaccine.

The Prime Minister said “we have to keep focussing on ‘Test, Track, Treat’, Covid appropriate behaviour and Covid Management".

“Testing is critical to detect the extent of infection in the community and also to identify people who can spread the infection: The number of tests being done on a daily basis needs to be significantly increased with the aim to reduce positivity to 5% or less, with focused and targeted testing in containment zones and areas where clusters of cases are being reported," said Modi.

“The criticality of ramping up the share of RT-PCR tests to at least 70% of total tests done by increasing the RT-PCR testing infrastructure was also stressed upon," he said.

Observing that every single positive case has the potential to spread the virus to others in the absence of adequate preventive measures, Modi said, contact tracing and follow-up as an important activity crucial to curbing the spread of infection in the community was discussed.

The Prime Minister said that at least 30 contacts of a positive case must be traced, tested and quarantined, preferably within first 72 hours. Similarly, boundaries of containment zone should be clear. The Prime Minister said that there should not be any relaxation in our efforts due to ‘covid fatigue’. He also asked for adherence to the Health Ministry standard operating procedures in containment zones. He also emphasized the need for comprehensive data on deaths with detailed analysis. He asked states to join webinars organized by AIIMs, Delhi every Tuesday and Friday.

The Prime Minister requested the States for 100 per cent vaccination of 45 plus population in the high focus districts. The Prime Minister called for ‘Teeka Utsav’ – Vaccination Festival between 11th April, Jayanti of Jyotiba Phule and 14th April Jayanti of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Effort should be to vaccinate maximum number of people during the vaccination festival. He also called upon the youth to help in getting everyone above 45 years of age vaccinated.

