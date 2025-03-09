Yogi Adityanath says ’not necessary to go to mosque to pray’ on Holi. Here’s why

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seconded a circle officer's remark on Holi and Jumma namaz, and said one must accept the truth. He said that Holi is on March 14, Friday.

"If anyone wants to read the Friday prayers, they can do so at their home. It's not necessary for them to go to mosque," the chief minister said.

"And even if they want to go to the mosque, then they must not avoid colours. The police official was telling them the same," Adityanath added.

He defended the officer's statement saying that he is a "pehelwaan" and many could find his statement unpleasing.

Adityanath said this while speaking at Indian Today Conclave while responding to a question on Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary's remarks.

Chaudhary had told reporters on Thursday, "Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day. Those who step out should have a broad mindset as festivals are meant to be celebrated together."

He emphasised the need for communal harmony and strict vigilance to maintain law and order. He said peace committee meetings are going on for a month to ensure smooth Holi celebrations, news agency PTI.

The CO also urged both Hindus and Muslims to respect each other's sentiments and also appealed to people to avoid forcibly applying colours on those who do not wish to participate in the Holi celebrations.

"Just as Muslims eagerly await Eid, Hindus look forward to Holi. People celebrate by applying colours on each other, sharing sweets and spreading joy. Similarly, on Eid, people prepare special dishes and embrace each other in celebration. The essence of both the festivals is togetherness and mutual respect," he was quoted as saying.