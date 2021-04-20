The Gujarat government has imposed many restrictions, including night curfew, already so there is no need for a lockdown in the state at the moment, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

"As of now, there is no need to impose a lockdown in the state as many restrictions like night curfew in 20 cities, curbs on educational institutions, malls, theatres, gyms, recreation parks are in effect," Rupani said.

The statement came after the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Gujarat chapter told the state high court that a two-week lockdown is necessary to check the spread of Covid-19.

If the state government is not in favour of a lockdown, then it should think of restricting various activities to control people's movement outside their homes, said the association's president Dr Devendra Patel.

Around 30,000 doctors from Gujarat are members of the IMA's state branch.

"The government should completely ban all kind of gatherings, be it social, political or religious. If possible, the government should impose a total lockdown for 14 days. If it is not possible, then put severe restrictions on activities," Patel told the court.

He also suggested that the government should come up with a centralised system displaying the availability of beds (for Covid-19 patients) in the state, saying "people are rushing from one hospital to another for beds".

Regarding this, Rupani said that the state government has planned to add 10,000 more beds by 30 April.

"We have also increased the number of oxygen beds which has led to higher consumption of medical oxygen," he said.

In its submission on Tuesday, the state government informed the HC that of 79,944 beds at Covid-19 hospitals and other care facilities in the state, 55,783 were occupied, while the rest were vacant.

The HC questioned the state government on the availability of beds and sought to know why infected persons were still unable to get admitted if beds were vacant.

"Complaints are coming, maybe you are also receiving that patients are not being admitted because there is no vacancy in hospitals. Beds are not available. The figures shared by you suggest that even designated hospitals have vacant beds," the court told the state.

"(If that is true) then why are people running around, finding sources and recommendations for getting hospitals beds and treatment?" the HC asked.

The court also raised concerns about people's claims that 108 ambulances are now taking considerable time to pick up patients who are in a critical condition.

With inputs from agencies.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.