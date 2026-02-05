'No need to panic': Delhi Police issues clarification amid reports about missing persons, disappearance of children

The Delhi Police claimed on Thursday that reports of more than 500 women and girls missing from the national capital in the first 15 days of the new year are 'rumors', and said that there has been no increase in cases of missing persons when compared to previous years.

The statement by Sanjay Tyagi, Joint Commissioner of Police/Public Relations Officer, Delhi Police, was shared via the X account of the Delhi Police.

"We wish to clarify that there is no need to panic over the rumors being spread regarding missing persons, especially the disappearance of children," it stated.

Tyagi, in his video message, further claimed that there has been a decline in missing persons cases in Delhi in 2026 as compared to previous years.

Also Read | Mumbai Police debunks fake social media claims on missing, kidnapped children

The message was released by Delhi Police after PTI reported citing official Delhi Police data that a total of 807 people went missing in Delhi from 1 January to 15 January 2026. This meant that on an average, 54 people went missing every day in Delhi. Out of these, 509 were reportedly women and girls while 298 were men. Moreover, among the total number of missing persons, 191 were minors while 616 were adults.

Although the police claimed this data to be incorrect, they have not provided any updated data regarding missing persons.

The Delhi Police has claimed that an impartial and transparent crime reporting policy is followed by them. One can lodge a missing persons report with the Delhi Police by not only visiting their local police station, but also using online platforms as well as the Emergency Response Support System (112).

"Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in all missing persons cases. Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, with cases involving children being accorded the highest priority," the statement read, as per news agency PTI.

The Delhi Police has also deployed dedicated missing persons squads in all districts to ensure swift and focussed action. The Crime Branch's Anti Human Trafficking Unit is the one that deals with cases related to missing persons.

Also Read | How to track people who go missing from Delhi?

Delhi Police appealed to citizens to remain calm but vigilant and not pay heed to unverified information being spread through social media. They have also warned of legal actions against those found spreading misinformation.