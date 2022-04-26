VIJAYAPURA : Even as Karnataka saw a 'slight' uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that there is ‘no need to panic’.

The chief minister said that precautionary measures are being taken in border areas in order to control the Covid-19 pandemic. Effective measures like screening at airports and precautionary measures especially at the state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala would be taken, he added.

"The state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid-19 cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The state of Karnataka logged 85 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active cases in the state to 1686, stated the bulletin on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Cm mentioned the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold tomorrow with all chief ministers in order to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. He mentioned that he will be presenting his details on measures taken to control Covid-19 in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Vijayapura, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow to review the Covid-19 situation."

"Recently two countries have witnessed an upsurge in COVID cases. The numbers are increasing in neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia and China. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for preventive measures in the country. We held a meeting with our Technical Advisory Committee yesterday and decided to reintroduce some of the precautionary measures. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory, and instructions have been issued to maintain social distance", Bommai said. (ANI)