"Recently two countries have witnessed an upsurge in COVID cases. The numbers are increasing in neighboring countries like Thailand, Indonesia and China. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed for preventive measures in the country. We held a meeting with our Technical Advisory Committee yesterday and decided to reintroduce some of the precautionary measures. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory, and instructions have been issued to maintain social distance", Bommai said. (ANI)