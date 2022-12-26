‘No need to panic, wear mask in pubic places': Ashok Gehlot on rising Covid cases

‘No need to panic, wear mask in pubic places': Ashok Gehlot on rising Covid cases1 min read . 11:04 PM IST
- No Covid-related death has been reported in Rajasthan so far in December and the positivity rate last week was 0.28 per cent
As the health system of the country went on high alert due to rising cases of the Covid-19 virus, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot affirmed that people need not panic and should wear masks in public places. The Chief Minister also emphasized the other benefits of wearing masks like protection from diseases like tuberculosis.
In a Covid review meeting at his residence, Gehlot said Rajasthan's vaccination tally is good. He pointed out the recent spurt of Covid-19 cases in some countries but affirmed that there is no such situation in Rajasthan.
96.4 % of people in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90 % have taken both doses, Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, who also attended the meeting said.
So far, more than 11.53 crore vaccines have been administered in Rajasthan. No Covid-related death has been reported in the state so far in December and the positivity rate last week was 0.28 percent, Dr. Bhandari added.
On Tuesday, medical colleges and hospitals across the state will conduct mock drills to check the preparedness against Covid-19.
Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena; Chief Secretary Usha Sharma; Principal Government Secretary, Medical Education, T. Ravikant, and other senior officers were also present in the Covid review meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)
