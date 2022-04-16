The Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that, there is no need to worry now , the government has stepped up their vigilance amid rising cases, news agency ANI reported.

“No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we're vigilant. There are only six covid patients at LNJP hospital. We've issued instructions to follow SOP if cases are detected in schools. Particular class or wing will be shut in that case," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

“We haven't asked them to close schools. Our guidelines say that only a specific wing or classroom where someone was found Covid positive should be temporarily closed," said Sisodia on Friday.

"Schools can take a decision to close the entire premises in specific cases where an infected child or staff has been through multiple areas of the school. We have made it decentralised," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also put Delhi NCR regions on high alert amid rising cases. Hospitals in Delhi have been asked to be vigilant and alert.

Health experts have said that consistent and appropriate use of masks, implementation of a standard protocol for sanitisation and hand washing are the key pillars of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

However, doctors in the national capital also said that the sudden rise in Covid cases in Delhi was not a situation to panic. The positivity rate jumped from 0.5% to 2% on 12 April, the highest in the past two months.

This comes as 14 more children tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital on Saturday. Official sources confirmed that they are admitted in private as well as government hospitals in the city.

Delhi on Friday continued to report over 300 cases, with fresh infections at 366, according to official data from the health department. There have been 209 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital also rose from 2% to 4 % on Friday.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday with 975 more people testing positive for the viral disease, while the active cases increased to 11,366, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll reached 5,21,747 with four more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.