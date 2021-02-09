OPEN APP
Home >News >India >No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Health Minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (ANI)
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (ANI)

No new case of UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra: Health Minister

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 05:36 PM IST PTI

Rajesh Tope said some weeks back, the state government had identified cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, but all the infected persons were tracked and treated properly

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said there has been no new case of the UK variant of coronavirus in the state, after a spurt in such cases in the last couple of months.

Talking to reporters here, Tope said people need to avoid crowding in public places, and the demand for relaxing the timings of local trains for the general public in Mumbai will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Labradors and indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples.

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

He said some weeks back, the state government had identified cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, but all the infected persons were tracked and treated properly.

"They were kept under strict institutional quarantine. Since then, no new case (of the UK variant of COVID-19) has been found in the state," the minister said.

To a question on the demand for relaxing the local train timings for the general public, Tope said preventing crowds at stations is still the priority.

At present, the general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.

Tope said, "We need to avoid crowding at public places to control the spread of the virus."

However, this issue (of relaxing local train timings) is going to be discussed with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday, he said.

"We will assess all aspects of the issue and take an appropriate decision," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout