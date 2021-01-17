Subscribe
No new cases of UK coronavirus variant detected in India today, tally at 116
An Indian health worker wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collects nasal swab samples in Gauhati, India, Saturday, July 4, 2020. India's number of coronavirus cases passed 600,000 on Thursday with the nation's infection curve rising and its testing capacity being increased. More than 60% of the cases are in the worst-hit Maharashtra state, Tamil Nadu state, and the capital territory of New Delhi. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

No new cases of UK coronavirus variant detected in India today, tally at 116

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 10 days
  • India’s share of active cases has shrunk below 2% to 1.98%

No cases of the new coronavirus strain, first found in the UK, were detected in India on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health.



"There is no change in the total number of persons found positive with the new UK strain of Covid-19 since yesterday. The number of infected persons remains at 116," the ministry said in a statement.



Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases. The country saw 15,144 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

The active cases have seen a considerable decline too. For the first time, India’s share of active cases has shrunk below 2% to 1.98%. The active caseload of the country has fallen to 2,08,826.

The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 10 days.

Vaccination drive

India on Saturday kicked off the massive inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus with the Union Health Ministry saying that 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the jab on the first day, as against a target of vaccinating three lakh people.

The shortfall is on account of Covid-19 vaccination being voluntary.

The Central Government said that the Serum Institute's Covishield was supplied to all states and Union Territories while Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech was used by 12 states.

