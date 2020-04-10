ANDHRA PRADESH : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Andhra Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh to 348. Among the total people infected as on date, 6 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

Andhra Pradesh now has 348 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 190 of the total 348 cases reported in the state. Nellore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 32 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Nellore had the highest number of cases with 32 confirmed cases at last available count.

11 districts in Andhra Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Andhra Pradesh's 348 cases put it at number 8 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1364 confirmed cases.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.