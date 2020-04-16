ASSAM : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 16 in Assam, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Assam to 33. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 29 of the total 33 cases reported in the state. Golaghat had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 9 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

12 districts in Assam have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Assam's 33 cases put it at number 20 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2916, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.