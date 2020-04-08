No new coronavirus cases reported in Chhattisgarh as of 4:30 PM - Apr 08

No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Chhattisgarh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh to 10. Among the total people infected as on date, 9 have recovered and none have passed away.

Number of confirmed cases in the state

District-wise breakup is available for 9 of the total 10 cases reported in the state. Raipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 5 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

District wise confirmed cases in the state

Number of cases by state districts

Chhattisgarh's 10 cases put it at number 23 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of coronavirus cases by states

Confirmed cases state wise,today and last week

