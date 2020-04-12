No new coronavirus cases reported in Chhattisgarh as of 8:00 AM - Apr 121 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 08:49 AM IST
This brings total cases to 18, out of which 9 have recovered and none have passed away
CHHATTISGARH : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 12 in Chhattisgarh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh to 18. Among the total people infected as on date, 9 have recovered and none have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 10 of the total 18 cases reported in the state. Raipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 5 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Chhattisgarh's 18 cases put it at number 22 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1761, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.