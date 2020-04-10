2 districts in Goa have confirmed cases of Covid-19
No new coronavirus cases reported in Goa as of 8:00 AM - Apr 10

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 08:30 AM IST POPPER

This brings total cases to 7, out of which 0 have recovered and none have passed away

GOA : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 10 in Goa, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Goa to 7. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and none have passed away.

Goa now has 7 total cases of Covid-19
District-wise breakup is available for 7 of the total 7 cases reported in the state. North Goa had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 6 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

North Goa had the highest number of cases with 6 confirmed cases at last available count.
2 districts in Goa have confirmed cases of Covid-19
Goa's 7 cases put it at number 26 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1364 confirmed cases.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

