HARYANA : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Haryana, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Haryana to 169. Among the total people infected as on date, 29 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

Haryana now has 169 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 59 of the total 169 cases reported in the state. Gurugram had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Gurugram had the highest number of cases with 29 confirmed cases at last available count.

12 districts in Haryana have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Haryana's 169 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1364 confirmed cases.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.