HIMACHAL PRADESH : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 14 in Himachal Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh to 32. Among the total people infected as on date, 13 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 28 of the total 32 cases reported in the state. Sirmaur and Solan had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 7 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

5 districts in Himachal Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh's 32 cases put it at number 19 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2334, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

