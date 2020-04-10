KARNATAKA : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 10 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 181. Among the total people infected as on date, 28 have recovered and 5 have passed away.

Karnataka now has 181 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 144 of the total 181 cases reported in the state. Bengaluru had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 57 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

15 districts in Karnataka have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Karnataka's 181 cases put it at number 11 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.