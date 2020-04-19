13 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 8:00 AM - Apr 191 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2020, 09:18 AM IST
This brings total cases to 384, out of which 104 have recovered and 14 have passed away
KARNATAKA : 13 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 19 in Karnataka, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Karnataka to 384. Among the total people infected as on date, 104 have recovered and 14 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 262 of the total 384 cases reported in the state. Mysore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 61 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Karnataka's 384 cases put it at number 11 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3651, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.