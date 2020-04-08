No new coronavirus cases reported in Ladakh as of 4:30 PM - Apr 08

No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Ladakh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Ladakh to 14. Among the total people infected as on date, 10 have recovered and none have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 14 of the total 14 cases reported in the state. Leh had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 11 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

District wise confirmed cases in the state

Number of cases by state districts

Ladakh's 14 cases put it at number 22 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Number of coronavirus cases by states

Confirmed cases state wise,today and last week

