328 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 8:00 AM - Apr 191 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2020, 09:18 AM IST
This brings total cases to 3,651, out of which 365 have recovered and 211 have passed away
MAHARASHTRA : 328 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 19 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 3,651. Among the total people infected as on date, 365 have recovered and 211 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 3197 of the total 3651 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 2110 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3651, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.