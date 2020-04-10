MP : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in MP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in MP to 259. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and 16 have passed away.

MP now has 259 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 165 of the total 259 cases reported in the state. Indore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 110 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

9 districts in Madhya Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh's 259 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.