MP : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 15 in MP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in MP to 730. Among the total people infected as on date, 51 have recovered and 50 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 259 of the total 730 cases reported in the state. Indore had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 123 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

12 districts in Madhya Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh's 730 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2687, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.