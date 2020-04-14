ODISHA : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 14 in Odisha, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Odisha to 54. Among the total people infected as on date, 12 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 44 of the total 54 cases reported in the state. Khurda had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 34 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

8 districts in Odisha have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Odisha's 54 cases put it at number 17 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2334, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.