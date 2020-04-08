No new coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry as of 4:30 PM - Apr 08

No new coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry as of 4:30 PM - Apr 081 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2020, 06:15 PM IST
No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 4:30 PM on Apr 08 in Puducherry, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Puducherry to 5. Among the total people infected as on date, 1 has recovered and none have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 5 of the total 5 cases reported in the state. Puducherry had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 4 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Puducherry's 5 cases put it at number 26 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1018, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
