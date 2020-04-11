PUNJAB : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 132. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and 11 have passed away.

Punjab now has 132 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 132 of the total 132 cases reported in the state. SAS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 38 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

SAS Nagar had the highest number of cases with 38 confirmed cases at last available count.

17 districts in Punjab have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Punjab's 132 cases put it at number 14 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1574, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.