PUNJAB : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 13 in Punjab, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Punjab to 151. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and 11 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 132 of the total 151 cases reported in the state. SAS Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 38 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

17 districts in Punjab have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Punjab's 151 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1985, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.