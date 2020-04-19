TAMIL NADU : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 19 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 1,323. Among the total people infected as on date, 283 have recovered and 15 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 1267 of the total 1323 cases reported in the state. Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 223 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

34 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu's 1,323 cases put it at number 4 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.