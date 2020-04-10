UP : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 10 in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 410. Among the total people infected as on date, 31 have recovered and 4 have passed away.

UP now has 410 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 227 of the total 410 cases reported in the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 55 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Gautam Buddha Nagar had the highest number of cases with 55 confirmed cases at last available count.

27 districts in Uttar Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh's 410 cases put it at number 6 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1364 confirmed cases.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.