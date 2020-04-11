UTTARAKHAND : No new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on Apr 11 in Uttarakhand, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Uttarakhand to 35. Among the total people infected as on date, 5 have recovered and none have passed away.

Uttarakhand now has 35 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 35 of the total 35 cases reported in the state. Dehradun had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 18 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

6 districts in Uttarakhand have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Uttarakhand's 35 cases put it at number 18 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1574, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.