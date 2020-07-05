Subscribe
Home >News >India >No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hours
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hours

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST ANI

  • Cheerful news amid the pessimism is that Himachal Pradesh has reported Zero cases in last 24 hours
  • Kangra has highest positive cases of infection in the state with state tally halting at 1,046 cases so far

SHIMLA : With no new COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,046.

This includes 326 active cases and 9 deaths, according to the state's health department on Sunday.

This includes 326 active cases and 9 deaths, according to the state's health department on Sunday.

This includes 326 active cases and 9 deaths, according to the state's health department on Sunday.

Kangra district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state till now with 283 confirmed cases. While, 186 are still active, 193 people have recovered. The state has seen two deaths due to the pandemic.

As many as 6,73,165 confirmed cases were reported from across the country, with 409083 patients recovered and 773 deaths.

