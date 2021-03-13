CM Chouhan said a call on whether to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will be taken on Monday
On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh
After six people tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus in Indore in Madhya Pradesh last week, no new case with that variant has come to light in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday.
He said a call on whether to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will be taken on Monday.
"No new case of the UK coronavirus strain has come to light," Chouhan told reporters after inaugurating the 27th'Hunar Haat' of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country in the presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Lal Parade Ground here.
Chouhan was responding to a query on whether more people tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Madhya Pradesh recently.
"We are keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation, especially in two big cities Indore and Bhopal. If needed, the night closing timings of shops will be decided by the crisis management group. We are going to review the situation on Monday to make decisions on the future course of action,"he added.
Chouhan said shop owners have been directed to wear masks and ensure that physical distance is maintained.
"This is their duty," he stressed.
He said the people found roaming without masks will be made to pay fine.