No new covid-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday

At a time when covid-19 is spreading faster and deadlier than before in the rest of India, Kerala recorded a rare feat of no new infections in the last four of out of five days. On Thursday, too, no new cases were reported.

Kerala had reduced the total number of active cases to 30 on Wednesday, from 300 exactly a month ago. Active cases in the state has further dropped to 25 now, as new fresh infections were recorded and five more recovered on Thursday, the state health office said in a statement.

This means of the 502 total recorded cases, 474 people recovered in Kerala so far. Only 33 hotspots exists now in the state, as against 53 a day ago, said the health office.

However, this can change with the large number of stranded expats arriving in the state starting Thursday, who will be airlifted by the center in 64 flights over a month. Two flights carrying 368 passengers will arrive on Thursday night.

The state has 16,693 in observation so far, 310 of them in hospitals, said the statement. It has tested 35,171 samples tested so far, and 34,519 tested negative, it added.

