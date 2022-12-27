With COVID continuing to surge worldwide, one of the biggest worries currently is the rise of new variants. All viruses mutate, and the higher the rate of the infection, the easier it is to mutate. And experts are of the opinion, though they could be a combination of Omicron strains, the new variant can also be entirely different. Here is all you need to know:

Addressing the concern, Maharashtra's coordinator for genome sequencing Dr Rajesh Karyakarte said they are geared up for the process to detect any new variant.

Any new variant in India?

Karyakarte said that owing to the fact that samples are few, the chances of finding new variant is slim.

Karyakarte said, as reported by Hindustan Times, that in the last set of genome sequencing the dominant variants were XBB recombinant and BA.2.75 variant of Omicron.

“Last genome sequencing which was conducted during the first week of December had limited samples as testing was low and there were no new variants. The results of the new round are likely to be out in the next few rounds. In this new round, there were 39 samples. But the chances of finding a new variant are low unless a traveller comes from China," said Dr Karayakarte.

“Since there are fewer samples and not many patients are testing positive the samples sent for genome sequencing are also low," said Dr Karayakarte.

Over 300 variants detected in China

Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China.

“China has a population that is very large and there's limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.

“When we've seen big waves of infection, it's often followed by new variants being generated," Ray said.

Xu Wenbo of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention notified, “In the past three months more than 130 Omicron sub-lineages had been detected in China."

While BA5.2 and BF.7 remain dominant in China, “BQ.1 and its sub-lineage have been found in 49 cases in nine provinces, while XBB sub-lineages have been found in 11 cases in three provinces", Xu told Morning Post