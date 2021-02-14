No news in Manipur as journalists cease work protesting attack on daily

Imphal: No newspaper was published and no TV news was produced in Manipur on Sunday as journalists ceased work, protesting against the attack on Manipuri daily Poknapham.

The decision to cease work was taken by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM), journalists said.

A hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of Poknapham in Keishampat Thiyam Leikai in the Imphal West district around 6.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Protesting against the attack, journalists held a sit-in demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from 11 am to 3 pm.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, urging him to ensure that the press in the state functions freely.

As per CCTV footage from the location, a woman came on a two-wheeler and lobbed the hand-grenade at the newspaper's office, police said.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained, they said.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

