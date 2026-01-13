No ‘nuclear rhetoric’ in India-Pakistan DGMO talks during Operation Sindoor, says Army Chief General Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that there were no talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan about nuclear warfare during Operation Sindoor.

During a press conference in New Delhi, the army chief was asked whether Pakistan had issued any nuclear threats during the 2025 conflict with India. He answered in the negative, stating that there was no nuclear rhetoric in the talks between the officials of India and Pakistan.

“As far as nuclear rhetoric is concerned, I would like to say that there was no discussion on nuclear in the DGMO talks, and whatever nuclear rhetoric was given by the politicians or given by the local public in Pakistan, I have no indication that anything of that sort came from the military, ” Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

The nuclear rhetoric was given by the political or local public in Pakistan and not the military, the agency report quoted the army chief as saying.

Dwivedi on conventional warfare The army chief said India gave itself more conventional space to carry out military operations on the ground, while rejecting the idea that conflicts directly transition from sub-conventional warfare to the nuclear domain.

“When we talk about our role in this, and when we discuss what was said earlier, it was stated that the space for conventional operations is shrinking, and that we would go directly from sub-conventional to the nuclear domain. But this time, the action we took, especially the kind of firing that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, and the way we addressed it, and how we eliminated approximately 100 of their (Pakistan) personnel - all that action was taken because we expanded the conventional space,” he said during the press conference.

He also added that “in those 88 hours, you saw that the army's mobilisation to expand the conventional space was such that if Pakistan made any mistake, we were fully prepared to launch ground operations."

Dwivedi says 100 people associated with Pakistan were killed General Dwivedi also said that around 100 people out of the 150 individuals associated with Pakistan were killed in firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) or in the International Border of the Jammu and Kashmir sector.

“I remember, around August 13 or 14, they (Pakistan) mistakenly released a list of about 150 people, which we analysed, and then they withdrew it. Of those, about 100 people, according to our assessment, had been killed in the firing along the Line of Control or in the IB J&K sector. As far as the force structure is concerned, I would only like to tell you that drones were already playing an important role, but after Operation Sindoor, this aspect received a major acceleration. We were already monitoring this organisation,” he said.

The Operation Sindoor was India's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades, which was carried out in May 2025, jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops using special precision munitions.