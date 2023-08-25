No nutritional info on alcoholic drink labels except energy content, says FSSAI1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:15 AM IST
In a notification issued on 21 August, FSSAI said these regulations will come into force on 1 March
New Delhi: The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has said that labels on alcoholic beverages must not contain nutritional information except the energy content in kilocalories. Even the declaration related to energy content shall be voluntary, it said.
