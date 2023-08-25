comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ News / India/  No nutritional info on alcoholic drink labels except energy content, says FSSAI
Back

New Delhi: The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has said that labels on alcoholic beverages must not contain nutritional information except the energy content in kilocalories. Even the declaration related to energy content shall be voluntary, it said.

In a notification issued on 21 August, FSSAI said these regulations will come into force on 1 March. 

In the amendment, the FSSAI has also defined single-malt whiskey and single-grain whiskey. The regulator described single-malt whisky as a distillate obtained from fermented mash that uses malted barley without adding any other grain, which is distilled in pot still only and produced in a single distillery.

Single-grain whisky has been defined as a distillate obtained from a fermented mash that uses malted or unmalted grain and produced in a single distillery. Single grain whisky shall not include single malt whisky and blended malt whisky or blended grain whisky".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App