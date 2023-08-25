Hello User
No nutritional info on alcoholic drink labels except energy content, says FSSAI

No nutritional info on alcoholic drink labels except energy content, says FSSAI

25 Aug 2023, 07:15 AM IST Priyanka Sharma

  • In a notification issued on 21 August, FSSAI said these regulations will come into force on 1 March

In the amendment, the FSSAI has also defined single-malt whiskey and single-grain whiskey (Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has said that labels on alcoholic beverages must not contain nutritional information except the energy content in kilocalories. Even the declaration related to energy content shall be voluntary, it said.

In a notification issued on 21 August, FSSAI said these regulations will come into force on 1 March.

In the amendment, the FSSAI has also defined single-malt whiskey and single-grain whiskey. The regulator described single-malt whisky as a distillate obtained from fermented mash that uses malted barley without adding any other grain, which is distilled in pot still only and produced in a single distillery.

Single-grain whisky has been defined as a distillate obtained from a fermented mash that uses malted or unmalted grain and produced in a single distillery. Single grain whisky shall not include single malt whisky and blended malt whisky or blended grain whisky".

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:15 AM IST
