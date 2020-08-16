Subscribe
Home >News >India >No of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 1 lakh-mark in UP
No of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 1 lakh-mark in UP

No of COVID-19 recoveries crosses 1 lakh-mark in UP

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST PTI

The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease crossed the one lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh, even as the state reported 56 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,449

UTTAR PRADESH : The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease crossed the one lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday even as the state reported 56 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,449, an official said.

The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease crossed the one lakh-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday even as the state reported 56 more fatalities due to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 2,449, an official said.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 1,00,432 in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is 65.03%, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The number of patients who have recovered from the disease now stands at 1,00,432 in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate is 65.03%, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

With the 4,357 fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally is now 1,54,418, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

However, according to Prasad, the count of fresh cases is 4,454.

With 56 more people succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 2,449 in the state, he said.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 51,537, the official said, adding that the fatality rate of the disease is 1.58% in Uttar Pradesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

