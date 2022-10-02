‘No one can stop us’: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru amid rain | Watch

After Kerala, Bharat Jodo Yatra's Mysuru leg shows the party's dedication towards uniting the party workers. Rahul Gandhi delivered his speech in Karnataka's Mysuru, amid heavy rainfall in the state.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is making noise across the world, is an attempt to unite the country against hate. The 3500-kilometer long padyatra is led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party members.
After Kerala, Bharat Jodo Yatra's Mysuru leg shows the party's dedication towards uniting India Rahul Gandhi delivered his speech in Karnataka's Mysuru, amid heavy rainfall in the state.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a short clip of this incident on his official Twitter handle. He claimed that no one can stop the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru,@RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise," Ramesh captioned the video.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will also join the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, Karnataka on October 6, a source close to the development has informed.
This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.
Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
In Karnataka, the Yatra will pass for 21 days covering 511 km across the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state. The march aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months.
