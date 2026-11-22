Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed growing anxieties around artificial intelligence (AI) and job security, asserting that while AI is widely discussed, it cannot threaten the livelihood of someone who possesses real skills.

Speaking at the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Modi said that times are changing and India is steadily moving towards becoming the skill capital of the world.

AI, skills, and moving beyond ‘paper certificates’ Addressing concerns that artificial intelligence could displace workers, the Prime Minister stressed that practical talent will outlast mere academic credentials.

"There is a lot of discussion about AI, but remember that no one can take away the livelihood of a person who possesses skills," Modi said. "Times are changing. Skilled individuals will command greater respect than those who merely hold certificates," he added.

Modi also praised citizens for heeding his earlier appeal to curb unnecessary gold purchases, drawing a parallel to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous call to the nation.

"A year ago, I had urged my fellow citizens to not buy gold if they don't need it. And I'm happy that an ordinary person like me said it and people bought less gold, and gold prices fell," he said. "I am happy because just as people once followed Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's request to skip one meal for the nation, our citizens listened. Such is the character of this nation," he added.

Making a fresh prediction for the country's workforce, he said, "Today, I'm going to say something else. Mark my words: Times are changing and people with skills will be valued more than those who go around with paper certificates, wearing suits and ties. Demand for those with skills, those with talent, will increase."

From invaders to Macaulay: How traditional skills were undermined Tracing the historical decline of India's traditional craftsmanship, Modi said foreign invaders deliberately damaged the country's skill infrastructure, while British colonial rule later reshaped education to serve its own manufacturing interests.

"When invaders came to India, their first attack was on our skills. They knew that the craftsmanship of Indians was making the country great and prosperous, and sought to destroy it by cutting off the thumbs of artisans," Modi told the gathering.

"The British were more sophisticated. They changed their methods. (British politician Thomas Babington) Macaulay imposed an education system that reduced our skill-based system to producing clerks," he said. He noted that even after independence, clerical roles continued to be prioritised while traditional craftsmanship took a back seat. "Over time, being a paper clerk came to be seen as a matter of prestige," he added.

Highlighting India's rich artisanal heritage, Modi said, "India has always been a country that respects skills. Look at the chikankari work here in Lucknow. For a long time, India's identity in the world was built around such skills. From fine muslin, Banarasi and Kanchipuram silk, Kashmiri pashmina and cotton textiles to kalamkari, and from steel used to make some of the world's finest swords to bronze and panchdhatu (five-metal alloy) sculptures, there were countless such crafts."

Equal respect for IIT and ITI students Stressing that India can progress in the 21st century only by respecting its skilled workforce, Modi pointed to government efforts such as the 'Shramev Jayate' initiative and the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Skill Development. He called for a shift in societal attitudes towards vocational education, highlighting the backbone role played by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates.

"Just as IIT students are respected, my ITI students should receive the same respect. Even the biggest companies may have two or three people carrying paper certificates, but they need 200 to 300 ITI-trained people to provide strength and run the company," he said. "Be it IIT or ITI, for me, students are the treasure, strength and future of the country," he added.

Recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi noted that the migration of workers from cities back to villages demonstrated how vital skilled manpower is to daily life. "People realised that no matter how wealthy one is, it is impossible to lead a normal life without skilled manpower. These skilled workers are the ones who kept things running and sustained the nation," he said.

Linking skill development directly to India's manufacturing boom, the Prime Minister noted that nearly 5,000 new ITIs have been built over the last decade.

"There was a time when India used to import mobile phones. Today, the daughters of our country are manufacturing them. Mobile phones made in India are now being exported across the globe. It is because of you that the country's manufacturing capacity is growing. This is why ITIs are being given such great importance today," he said. "The number of those studying in ITIs has also increased by over 5 lakh, with the number of girls increasing more than two and a half times," he added.

UP's industrial push and 2027 WorldSkills Competition Modi highlighted Uttar Pradesh's expanding industrial and infrastructure base—citing upcoming large mobile manufacturing hubs, a semiconductor manufacturing facility, and the production of BrahMos missiles in the state—as key drivers of new opportunities for the youth. He also announced that India will host the 2027 WorldSkills Competition in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government for improving law and order, Modi recalled a factory inauguration in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where a woman told him she could safely return home even after working until 11 pm.

"This is not an ordinary thing. Under the leadership of Yogi ji, the BJP government has created an environment of security in Uttar Pradesh," he said.