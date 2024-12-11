Violent protests erupted in Parbhani, Maharashtra, following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. Approximately 200 people blocked rail tracks, leading to clashes with police.

Violent protests took place for the second day in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday over the vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

On Tuesday, an unidentified person damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station in Maharashtra, triggering arson and stone-pelting. A crowd of around 200 people gathered near the statue after the word spread about the damage caused to the replica of the Constitution and slogans were raised.

Protesters had blocked the railway tracks at Parbhani station on Tuesday evening and roughed up the loco-pilot of the Nandigram Express.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday morning.

Protests continue for second day Amid the bandh called by Ambedkarite activists on Wednesday, a mob indulged in arson and the district collector's office was vandalised, officials said.

"Pipes outside a shop were set ablaze around 1 pm today. As the mob became violent, police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them," said acting Superintendent of Police Yeshwant Kale.

The protesters were demanding that police should find who was behind Tuesday's incident of vandalising, he told PTI.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MP Fauzia Tahseen Khan says, "Parbhani is my hometown and I am sad that such an incident has happened there. I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not fall victim to such issues. Earlier, the Hindu Mahasabha held a protest against the atrocities going on against Hindus in Bangladesh - someone from the protest threw a stone at the glass in which the constitution is kept in front of the statue of Dr Babasahenb Ambedkar - it led to a protest that gone violent. No one can tolerate the disrespect towards the Constitution in India..."

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the collector's office in the afternoon, and some of them rushed inside and damaged furniture and window panes before police brought the situation under control, officials said.