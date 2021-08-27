Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday defended his government's handling of Covid situation and said that no one had died in the state due to lack of oxygen during the deadly second wave of pandemic.

“If Kerala model is wrong in Covid containment, then which model should we follow? No one had died in Kerala due to a lack of oxygen. No person was deprived of medical aid or medical bed," Vijayan wrote in CPI(M) party magazine 'Chintha'.

Vijayan has been under fire for few weeks now as Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases in the country. For the last three days, the state has reported over 30,000 cases, over 60% of all cases reported in the country.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President PT Thomas said on Thursday that the Vijayan government had failed in tackling the Covid pandemic.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan also slammed the state government by saying that Vijayan administration was trying to use the pandemic for political objectives.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also blamed the state government for its inability to handle the situation.

Responding to criticisms, Vijayan said that some people were trying to neglect facts and deliberately creating confusion. “There are some unnecessary controversies surrounding second wave. Some sections are trying to create fear among people by portraying the high numbers during the second wave as a cause of concern," the chief minister said.

He further said that three sero-surveys revealed that that Kerala had the least percentage of the population infected. “We did not waste a single drop of vaccine and successfully inoculated extra doses," the chief minister said.

Vijayan said Kerala has the largest population density after major cities. "The most effective defense against the pandemic is complete vaccination and it is the responsibility of the Centre to ensure the availability of doses," he said.

Today, Kerala reported 32,801 cases, up from 30,007 on Thursday. The test positivity rate also jumped to 19.22% from 18.03% on Tuesday.

