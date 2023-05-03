The Supreme Court of India heard pleas challenging the recent extension given to Enforcement Directorate head Sanjay Mishra, wondering if one person could be “so indispensable". In August last year the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on the extensions granted to the ED chief. This is incidentally the third extension given to the top official.

“Is there is no other person in the organisation who can do his job? Can one person be so indispensable? According to you, there is no one else in ED who is competent? What will happen post to the agency post-2023, when he does retire?" the apex court asked.

The 62-year-old had been appointed as ED chief for a period of two years in November 2018. Since then he has received three extensions - will his tenure now set to expire on November 18 this year.

The hearing in the matter remained inconclusive and will continue on May 8.

In August 2021 the court had upheld the Centre's power to extend the tenure of ED director beyond two years in exceptional circumstances. Citing its judgement the top court noted on Wednesday that such a move should be used for a short period and noted that it had clearly mentioned that no further extension will be given to Mishra.

The questions came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the extension was necessitated because of administrative reasons and was vital for India’s evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force.

"The next peer review of India's legislation on money laundering is to take place in 2023 and, with a view to ensuring that India's rating does not go down, continuity of the leadership in the Enforcement Directorate is crucial," Mehta said. He opined that the person already interacting with the task force was best suited to deal with it and added that the relevant skills had been acquired after working in that position for several years.

"We are not dealing with individuals, but with the performance of an entire country," he contended.

The government promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

Earlier on December 12 the top court had sought a response from the Centre and others after a plea challenged the third extension granted to Mishra. A batch of petitions, including those filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Thakur, and TMC's Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, had come up for hearing before the bench.

(With inputs from agencies)