'No one else is competent?': SC questions extensions given to ED director Sanjay Mishra
Is he so indispensable? SC questions Centre over extension given to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra
The Supreme Court of India heard pleas challenging the recent extension given to Enforcement Directorate head Sanjay Mishra, wondering if one person could be “so indispensable". In August last year the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on the extensions granted to the ED chief. This is incidentally the third extension given to the top official.
