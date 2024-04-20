'No one has guts…', Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi on Article 370
Amit Shah praised PM Modi for his dedication towards work. Shah said PM Modi has been working for the country without any vacation for the last 23 years, whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation abroad every three months
During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Shah said the predictions of Mufti and Gandhi on the turmoil in Kashmir have proved to be wrong due to the bold steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.