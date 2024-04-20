Active Stocks
Business News/ News / India/  'No one has guts…', Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi on Article 370
BackBack

'No one has guts…', Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi on Article 370

Livemint

Amit Shah praised PM Modi for his dedication towards work. Shah said PM Modi has been working for the country without any vacation for the last 23 years, whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation abroad every three months

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at BJP supporters during a roadshow (PTI)Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at BJP supporters during a roadshow (PTI)

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Shah said the predictions of Mufti and Gandhi on the turmoil in Kashmir have proved to be wrong due to the bold steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the Modi government's promise to remove Article 370 received huge backlash from Opposition, especially Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and PDP chief Mufti. As per Shah, the two leaders had claimed that with the removal of Article 370, there would be turmoil in the union territory but nothing has happened in the past five years, Shah added.

'Congress received electoral bonds, is that also extortion,' asks Amit Shah

"In Kashmir, (Peoples Democratic Party chief) Mehbooba Mufti and (Congress leader) Rahul Baba (Gandhi) used to say there would be bloodbath here once Article 370 is removed...Rahul Baba, five years have passed (since the abrogation of Article 370). This is the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leave alone the talk of the bloodbath, no one has the guts to throw a stone there," Amit Shah said.

Shah said during a roadshow in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

In August 2019, PM Modi's regime revoked the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir by Article 370.

I consider myself Lord Krishna's 'gopi': BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini

Further Shah praised PM Modi for his dedication towards work. Shah said PM Modi has been working for the country without any vacation for the last 23 years, whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on vacation abroad every three months.

‘Security of Indians our priority’ : PM Modi raises call for full majority govt

Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. He said this general election is all about giving a third term to PM Modi so that he can make India a developed country by 2047.

The Union minister said Modi's third term will be crucial because his first two terms went into correcting the mistakes made by the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Published: 20 Apr 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App