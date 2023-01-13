‘No one is immune from catchiness’: Anand Mahindra shares most amazing version of Naatu Naatu song. Watch1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 12:39 PM IST
The steps go so seamlessly with the tune that it is hard to imagine it is just an edited clip
As India celebrates a Golden Globe award for the ‘Naatu Naatu’, businessman Anand Mahindra has shared a clip where the classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy is seen to be dancing to the humming song. The steps go so seamlessly with the tune that it is hard to imagine it is just an edited clip. Hashtagging it as Friday Feeling, the businessman exclaims that the duo's energy might be on the lower side but ‘they’re not bad’