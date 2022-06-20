'No one is Queen Victoria or Prince': BJP leader takes a dig at Congress

As Rahul Gandhi rejoined Enforcement Directorate (ED) ongoing investigation related to the National Herald newspaper, the Congress party workers relaunched the protest against the probe agency. Amid this, a Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) leader took a swipe against the Congress party. BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, the law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption..." he said.

