‘No one is safe until…’: Scientist warns vaccine inequity amid latest Covid surge2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
The scientist emphasised the need of administering a booster dose too as immunities from previous shots or infections start waning
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The scientist emphasised the need of administering a booster dose too as immunities from previous shots or infections start waning
It is now more important than ever to vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to curb the emergence of any new variants, a Johns Hopkins scientist was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
It is now more important than ever to vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to curb the emergence of any new variants, a Johns Hopkins scientist was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Further, the scientist, Amita Gupta, who is the chief of the division of infectious disease at John Hopkins, lamented vaccine inequity and said that no one is safe from Covid until everyone in the world gets vaccinated.
Further, the scientist, Amita Gupta, who is the chief of the division of infectious disease at John Hopkins, lamented vaccine inequity and said that no one is safe from Covid until everyone in the world gets vaccinated.
“Global vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India and globally. For example, in the continent of Africa, less than 20% of the population is currently vaccinated and there are countries in Africa still with less than 2% vaccinated," said Gupta.
“Global vaccine inequity remains an issue both within India and globally. For example, in the continent of Africa, less than 20% of the population is currently vaccinated and there are countries in Africa still with less than 2% vaccinated," said Gupta.
Stressing the need to improve this number, she cited the example of the Omicron variant, which emerged in November last year in South Africa and Botswana due to inadequate immunisation.
Stressing the need to improve this number, she cited the example of the Omicron variant, which emerged in November last year in South Africa and Botswana due to inadequate immunisation.
“It is not enough to fully vaccinate only a few countries. Health workers and highest-risk populations in all countries must be fully vaccinated to stop the pandemic," she said.
“It is not enough to fully vaccinate only a few countries. Health workers and highest-risk populations in all countries must be fully vaccinated to stop the pandemic," she said.
The public health expert said it is hard to predict whether further mutations in SARS-CoV-2 will increase or decrease the intrinsic virulence of the virus or the severity caused by it.
The public health expert said it is hard to predict whether further mutations in SARS-CoV-2 will increase or decrease the intrinsic virulence of the virus or the severity caused by it.
“What we do know is that no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone in the world is safe. The vast majority of vaccines have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Fifty-six countries have been effectively excluded from the global vaccine marketplace and have not been able to vaccinate even 10% of their population," she added.
“What we do know is that no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone in the world is safe. The vast majority of vaccines have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Fifty-six countries have been effectively excluded from the global vaccine marketplace and have not been able to vaccinate even 10% of their population," she added.
In addition to this, she emphasised the need of administering a booster dose too as immunities from previous shots or infections start waning.
In addition to this, she emphasised the need of administering a booster dose too as immunities from previous shots or infections start waning.
In India, Gupta said, there are some hard to reach areas and there is an urgent need to increase booster vaccination for those who are eligible.
In India, Gupta said, there are some hard to reach areas and there is an urgent need to increase booster vaccination for those who are eligible.
“Less than 2% of the population (in India) currently has received a Covid booster even though there is no shortage of supply. This number needs to increase," said Gupta.
“Less than 2% of the population (in India) currently has received a Covid booster even though there is no shortage of supply. This number needs to increase," said Gupta.
The pandemic, Gupta noted, is still not over and it is difficult to predict when new variants will emerge and how these strains will behave.
The pandemic, Gupta noted, is still not over and it is difficult to predict when new variants will emerge and how these strains will behave.
“We should continue close surveillance for early detection of Covid cases through existing surveillance networks in the country and be prepared to trigger recommendations to resume masking, social distancing if and when surges occur," she said.
“We should continue close surveillance for early detection of Covid cases through existing surveillance networks in the country and be prepared to trigger recommendations to resume masking, social distancing if and when surges occur," she said.
This comes as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 187 crore on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of precaution doses given to adults stands at 2,35,786 (2.3 lakh).
This comes as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 187 crore on Wednesday, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of precaution doses given to adults stands at 2,35,786 (2.3 lakh).